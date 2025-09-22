Dr. Divya Kumari Awarded Ph.D. by Srinivas University for Groundbreaking Research on Brain Tumor Detection

Mangaluru: Srinivas University has conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy upon Dr. Divya Kumari, Assistant Professor at Sridevi College of Information Science, Ballalbagh, in acknowledgment of her rigorously researched and innovative thesis entitled “A Novel CAD for Brain Tumor Detection.” The conferral marks a significant achievement in Dr. Kumari’s academic career and a valuable contribution to the burgeoning field of medical technology.

Dr. Kumari’s doctoral research, a meticulous examination of computer-aided detection (CAD) systems for brain tumors, was conducted under the tutelage of Prof. Dr. Suresh D. and Dr. Anoop B. K. Their expert guidance and supervision were reportedly instrumental in navigating the complexities of the research and ensuring its successful completion. The thesis introduces a novel approach to CAD, specifically designed to enhance the precision and efficacy of brain tumor identification and analysis.

The implications of Dr. Kumari’s research are considerable, holding substantial promise for advancements in the domains of medical imaging and diagnostic accuracy. By providing a more refined and sophisticated method for detecting brain tumors, her work has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes through earlier and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately leading to more effective treatment strategies. The novel CAD system proposed in her thesis offers a valuable tool for medical professionals in the ongoing battle against brain tumors.

Dr. Kumari is a resident of Shakthinagar, the wife of Naveen Chandra Varkadi, and the daughter of the late Anand Jogi and Nirmala Jogi. Her dedication to her field and commitment to scholarly excellence have culminated in this noteworthy achievement. The faculty and administration of Srinivas University have conveyed their sincere congratulations to Dr. Kumari on her successful completion of the doctoral program and her valuable contribution to the academic community. Her research stands as a testament to the importance of innovation and rigorous inquiry in addressing critical challenges in medical science.