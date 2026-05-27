Specially-abled Man Reported Missing from Kavoor Dharani Residency

Mangaluru: Authorities at the Kavoor Police Station have launched an investigation following the report of a missing specially-abled man, identified as Ravi, aged 34. Ravi, originally from Aldur in Chikkamagaluru, had been residing at the Dharani Residency in Kavoor before he disappeared. He was last seen on Friday, May 24th, upon leaving his residence.

The Kavoor Police have formally registered a case and are urging the public to help locate Mr. Ravi. A detailed description has been provided to aid in identification:

Height: Approximately 5 feet 5 inches

Complexion: Wheatish

Build: Normal physique

Attire at Disappearance: A green striped shirt and grey night pants

Languages Spoken: Kannada and Tulu

The police department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in such cases, particularly given Mr. Ravi’s condition, which may render him more vulnerable. Citizens possessing any information pertinent to Mr. Ravi’s whereabouts are earnestly requested to contact the Kavoor Police Station immediately. The authorities are committed to exhausting all available resources to ensure his safe return.