Dr. Elroy Saldanha of Father Muller Medical College Hospital Presents Groundbreaking Research at Society of Robotic Surgery Annual Meeting in France

Mangalore: Dr. Elroy Saldanha, Associate Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, recently represented the institution at the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS 2025) Annual Meeting held in Strasbourg, France. Dr. Saldanha distinguished himself as the sole representative from Mangalore, presenting three original research papers focusing on advancements in robotic surgical techniques for the treatment of gastric, esophageal, and colorectal cancers.

The SRS Annual Meeting, a prominent international forum for robotic surgery, showcased the latest innovations in the field, including cutting-edge robotic systems such as India’s SSI Mantra Systems. The conference also explored emerging technologies like telesurgery, providing a platform for surgeons and researchers to exchange knowledge and collaborate on future advancements.

Dr. Saldanha’s presentations centered on the innovative application of the robotic ICG Firefly technique for lymph node mapping in various cancer surgeries. His research titles included: “Lymph Node Mapping Using Robotic ICG Firefly Technique in Early Gastric Cancers,” “Comparative Study of ICG Instillation in Inguinal Node vs. Foot Web Space Using Da Vinci ICG Firefly Technology in Identifying Thoracic Duct During Robotic Assisted Trans-Thoracic Esophagectomy,” and “Lymph Node Mapping Using Robotic ICG Firefly Technique in Carcinoma Rectum.”

These presentations highlighted Dr. Saldanha’s expertise in utilizing robotic technology to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer surgery. The ICG Firefly technique, employed in his research, allows for real-time visualization of lymph nodes during surgery, potentially leading to more accurate staging and improved patient outcomes. His work demonstrated the potential of robotic surgery to enhance the treatment of complex cancers affecting the gastric, esophageal, and colorectal regions.

Dr. Saldanha’s participation in the SRS 2025 Annual Meeting underscores Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s commitment to innovation and excellence in surgical oncology. His contributions to the field of robotic surgery promise to advance the standard of care for cancer patients both in India and globally.