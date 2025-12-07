Dr. Gerald Pinto Elected President of Udupi Diocese ‘Suveechara Think-Tank Team’; Michael Rodrigues Secretary

Udupi: Dr. Gerald Pinto, a retired principal, has been elected as the new President of the Udupi Diocese-level Suveechara Chintana-Manthana (Think-Tank) Team, which brings together leaders from various professional fields. Journalist and Diocesan Media Coordinator Michael Rodrigues has been elected as the General Secretary.

Former President of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, Mary D’Souza of Udyavara, has been elected as the Vice-President.

The new office-bearers were elected during a meeting of the Suveechara Chintana-Manthana Team held on Sunday at the Anugraha Pastoral Centre, Kakkunje.

The team comprises representatives from a wide range of sectors, including media, medicine, law, social work, nursing, agriculture, industry, politics, arts, and theatre. Suveechara Chintana-Manthana teams have been formed in all dioceses of Karnataka under the guidance of the Karnataka Regional Bishops’ Council.

The election proceedings took place in the presence of Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese; Roy Castelino, President of the Karnataka Regional Chintana-Manthana Team; Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, senior priest of the Udupi Diocese; and Fr. Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer.