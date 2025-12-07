Udupi Diocese-Level ‘Suveechara Think-Tank’ Team Inaugurated

Udupi: “True leadership is displayed when individuals unite and use their talents collectively for the upliftment of the community,” said the Archbishop of the Bengaluru Archdiocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado.

He was speaking on Sunday after inaugurating the Udupi Diocese-level Suveechara Think-Tank Team at the Kakunje Anugraha Pastoral Centre.

He observed that people serving in various fields within the community possess diverse talents. Bringing such individuals onto a common platform and fostering collective thinking focused on community development would ensure the progress of every member. He appreciated the Udupi Diocese for forming the Think-Tank with meticulous preparation and expressed confidence that the team would carry out many impactful programmes in the future.

Presiding over the event, the Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, stated that leadership need not always be confined to religious figures alone. When laypersons take up leadership roles, initiatives gain greater relevance and wider impact. He extended his best wishes to the newly formed diocesan Think-Tank team.

The President of the Karnataka Regional Think-Tank Team, Roy Castelino, delivered the keynote address, outlining the team’s vision, future plans, and strategies for action.

The Suveechara Think-Tank Team comprises representatives from a range of fields, including media, medicine, law, nursing, agriculture, entrepreneurship, political leadership, arts, and theatre.

Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, senior priest of the Udupi Diocese, welcomed the gathering. Dr. Gerald Pinto, Director of the Laity Commission, proposed the vote of thanks. The prayer service was led by Fr. Vincent Crasta, Secretary of the Education Commission, and Fr. Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer, compered the programme.