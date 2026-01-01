Dr. N. Vinaya Hegde, President of Nitte Education Institutions Group, Dies at 86

Mangaluru: Dr. N. Vinaya Hegde, a prominent figure in Dakshina Kannada’s educational and industrial landscape, passed away on the morning of January 1st at the age of 86. Dr. Hegde served as the Chancellor of Nitte Deemed-to-be University and was widely recognized as a pioneering force behind the expansion of the Nitte Education Institutions Group.

An accomplished educationist, industrialist, and dedicated social worker, Dr. Hegde’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the region. His leadership was instrumental in the growth of Nitte’s educational footprint, which now encompasses over 40 institutions spanning Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Nitte. These institutions include colleges specializing in medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, and management, reflecting Dr. Hegde’s commitment to providing diverse and comprehensive educational opportunities.

In acknowledgement of his far-reaching impact on education and social service, Dr. Hegde was the recipient of numerous accolades, including the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and honorary doctorates.

Born the son of the late Justice K.S. Hegde, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Dr. Vinaya Hegde was deeply influenced by his father’s vision. He completed his education at St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, before embarking on his own path of service and institution building. In 1979, he established the “Nitte Education Trust,” which served as the foundation for the vast network of educational institutions that would later emerge under his guidance.

Beyond his contributions to education, Dr. Hegde was also a successful industrialist, serving as the Founder Chairman of Lamina Suspension Private Limited and other companies within the Lamina Group. These companies have become significant manufacturers of automobile components, further contributing to the economic development of the region.

Dr. Hegde’s influence extended beyond the realms of education and industry. He actively participated in numerous social and cultural organizations and served on several state-level committees and industrial bodies. His commitment to community engagement and development remained a constant throughout his life.

Dr. N. Vinaya Hegde’s passing marks the end of an era for Nitte Education Institutions and the Dakshina Kannada district. His legacy of educational innovation, industrial leadership, and social commitment will continue to inspire generations to come.