Dr Paul Gerard Aquinas awarded Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) Degree in Social Work

Dr Paul Aquinas Professor in the Department of Social Work, Mangalore University has been awarded the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) Tumkur University in the 17th Convocation held on 7th August 2024. He received the degree from the Honourable Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of Tumkur University Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot. D.Litt was conferred for his thesis on “Talent Management System for Teachers in Higher Education Institutes and its Effects on Job Performance through Individual Job-Attitudes”.

Prof. Paul Aquinas earned a PhD in Social Work from Mangalore University in the year 1995. In addition to his MSW Degree (Personnel Management and Industrial Relations), he also holds several other Degrees to his credit; MA (Economics), MBA (Marketing Management) M.Com (Costing), M.Com (Advanced Banking), and Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing Management.

Dr Paul Aquinas is a Professor in the Department of Social Work, at Mangalore University. He has over 30 years of Post-Graduate teaching experience in the field of Human Resource Management and Organization Behaviour area. He has successfully guided Scholars for their PhD in Business Administration and Social Work.

A prolific writer, Dr Aquinas researched and published several Books and research articles in the areas of Organisation Behaviour and the Management of Human Resources and has presented papers on the topics in several international seminars and conferences. His books are used by over 60 Universities as material for their Distance Education Courses.

Besides being extensively published in India, his Books “Organisational Behaviour” and “Organisational Structure and Design” were selected by the University of Northern Virginia, USA.

He has served several Universities and Autonomous Institutes as a member of the Board of Studies (BOS) and Examiners (BOE) for MBA and M.Com courses. He is a Doctoral referee for Indian and Foreign Universities. Currently, he is the Chairman Board of Studies (BOS), and Chairman of the Board of Examiners (BOE), Chairman of the Doctoral Studies (DOS) Post Graduate Department of Studies and Research in Social Work, at Mangalore University. He is also on the Doctoral Committee as an expert in Business Administration at other universities.

A seasoned Academician with a career spanning over 30 years, he has helped students negotiate their way through unfolding real-life situations and make choices that have enabled them to navigate and determine how to experience life.



