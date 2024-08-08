Paris Olympics: Harman’s doubles, Sreejesh’s saves help India bag bronze, second in a row after 52 years

Paris: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace of goals as the Indian men’s hockey team fought back from a goal down to prevail 2-1 over Spain in the third-place match and bagged a second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games here on Thursday, giving seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a memorable farewell as he bid adieu to the sport.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist India were trailing by a goal scored by Marc Miralles scored off a penalty stroke in the second quarter before India scored through Harmanpreet scored twice in the 29th minute and 33rd minute off penalty corners as India fought back brilliantly to win their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics in 52 years. India had last won bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972 Games before this,

This medal takes India’s tally in hockey to 13 in the Olympic Games with eight gold, one silver and four bronze medals adding to the country’s stature as the most successful country in field hockey at the Olympics.

This is India’s fourth medal in the Paris Olympic Games, all bronze medals, adding to the three won in shooting.

While Harmanpreet Singh struck the two goals, it was goalkeeper Sreejesh made it possible as he stood like the Rock of Gibraltar and thwarted attempt after attempt from the Spaniards as they went in search of the equaliser.

There were a lot of anxious moments for India as Spain earned nine penalty corners in all but could not convert any. India on the other hand earned six penalty corners and converted two of them, India defended bravely in the last 5-6 minutes putting their bodies on the line at times to thwart the Spanish.

India had finished second in Pool B, stunning Australia for the first time in the Olympics in five decades. They then overcame Great Britain in the Quarterfinal in a shoot-out. The team played its heart out in the semifinal against World Champion Germany but ended on a losing note, suffering a narrow defeat.

But they made up for that with a fine come-from-behind win to seal a second successive medal.

