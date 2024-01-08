Dr Roshan M felicitated by colleagues and management of Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: In a momentous celebration of academic achievement, the Department of General Medicine at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) hosted a two-day South Zone Conference, “Argentum – 2024,” also celebrating the Silver Jubilee year of the MBBS course.

During the inaugural ceremony, a special felicitation was accorded to Dr Roshan M, the current Head of the Department (HOD), for his remarkable 25 years of dedicated service in academics. His stint in FMMC since 21 December 1998 to date has made an impact not only on patients’ lives but also on his department colleagues and students.

A traditional yet gratitude filled honour was bestowed by his colleagues and the management by presenting him a silk shawl, traditional garland and peta, basket of fruits, a statue of Lord Ganesha and a citation plaque all on the honorary chair. This was witnessed not only by his teachers, colleagues and friends but also by his mother, wife, daughter and son.

Dr Roshan in his address was nostalgic and felt like a ‘frog in a well, but who knew the well in-depth’, due to his continued stint at Father Muller since the beginning of his career. He quipped that his tenure began before the medical College and having 2 FMCI Presidents and 3 Directors and many Administrators, his salary has doubled 25 times over the years. He felt very indebted to the management of FMCI for being supportive of him and making his work easier.

Having been in the medicine department he learnt to be a better clinician, with academics as a teacher, as a Head of department an administrator, in COVID a warrior, now with medico legal issues a Legal expert, and with the ever growing department strength a friend.

He acknowledged the support of his family, especially his wife and mother who worked as a part-time watchman, as they used to wake up with landline calls, see him off and wait for him to be back from work.

The citation was read by Dr Venkatesh B M former HOD in the department of medicine and a colleague of Dr Roshan since 1998.

Dr Sundar Bhat retired professor and the Chief guest praised the efforts of Dr Roshan and applauded his selfless service.

Dr Mohammed Ismail chairman of Kanachur Health Sciences Board, the guest of honour, appreciated the hard working nature of Dr Roshan and appreciated his efforts to conduct a zonal conference.

Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator of FMMC gave an analogy of 2 clans one at the top of the mountain and one below being in conflict because of a missing child. Though the warriors below tried their best to climb they failed at their attempts, but after a few days they saw a woman coming down with the child who had accidentally climbed out the mountain. On enquiry she was the mother of the child who braved all odds and seeked the wellness of her child. He mirrored the mother with Dr Roshan M who stood strong with Father Muller and never looked back or other frontier but paced with time to head the department and nurture the department of Medicine at Father Muller Medical College.