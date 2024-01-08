Father Muller Medical College Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Two-Day Medical Conference ‘Argentum – 2024’

Mangaluru: In a momentous celebration of its silver jubilee, the Department of General Medicine at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) organized a two-day South Zone conference, “Argentum-2024,” on the 6th and 7th of January 2024. The conference, held at the Decennial Memorial Hall FMMC, focused on ‘Practice Changing Updates and Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine’ and attracted medical professionals from across the region.

The inaugural ceremony on the 7th of January at 10:15 am in the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd-floor library building, witnessed a special felicitation ceremony honouring Dr Roshan M, the current Head of the Department, for completing an impressive 25 years of service in academics.

Distinguished patrons present at the event included Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, Dr Uday Kumar K Medical Superintendent Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), Dr Ramesh Bhat M Vice Dean FMMC, along with faculty and postgraduates from the Department of General Medicine.

Dr Smitha Bhat Professor & Unit Head General Medicine, extended a warm welcome to the attendees. Dr Jeffery Louis, the Organizing Secretary of the conference and Assistant Professor General Medicine, delivered a vote of thanks.

The chief guest, Dr K Sundara Bhat, Former Professor & HOD Dept. of Medicine FMMC, applauded the growth of Father Muller, both horizontally and vertically. He commended the institution for its investment in patient care, making it the second private medical college with a postgraduate program before an undergraduate program.

Guest of honour, Prof. Dr Mohammad Ismail H, Chairman Kananchur Health Sciences Advisory Council KIMS Mangaluru, emphasized the importance of continuous learning in the field of medicine. He praised Father Muller Medical College for being a haven for the less fortunate and stressed the need for doctors to stay updated in an ever-evolving medical landscape.

Fr Ajith B Menezes addressed the crowd, emphasizing the significance of staying updated in various fields, including theology, engineering, medicine, or law.

The conference concluded with Dr Veena Pinto Asst. Prof. General Medicine announcing the winners of the best poster and presentations of Argentum-2024, namely Dr Michael Pais and Dr Leeshal Anisha Misquith, respectively, highlighting the academic excellence showcased during this milestone celebration. The Programme was compered by Dr Chrisel D’Souza and Dr Eashan Madhu.

“Argentum – 2024” promised to be a platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and experiences, fostering a collaborative spirit among the medical community. The conference aligned with FMMC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical education and practice, ensuring the delivery of state-of-the-art healthcare in the years to come.