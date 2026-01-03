Dr. Sarathi Manjappa Appointed Member of Coastal Zone Management Expert Committee

The Government of India has reconstituted the Coastal Zone Management Committee for Karnataka. Dr. Sarathi Manjappa, Director (Research), Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has been appointed as a member of this expert committee. The committee is chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Forest and Ecology, Government of Karnataka.

Dr. Sarathi Manjappa brings with him extensive experience in environmental governance and coastal regulation. He previously served as a member of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority from 2007 to 2010. He has also been associated with several State and Central Government expert committees on environment and ecology.

Notably, Dr. Manjappa has been serving as a Member and Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru, since 2001. In 2025, he was also a member of the Selection Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka for the appointment of the Chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

An accomplished professional, Dr. Manjappa has wide-ranging experience in working collaboratively with institutions, industries, and individuals to develop practical and sustainable solutions. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including engineering, manufacturing, and environmental management. He is known for delivering value-driven solutions by closely engaging with stakeholders, understanding their challenges, and ensuring projects are completed efficiently, on time, and within budget.

Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, along with faculty members, congratulated Dr. Sarathi Manjappa on his prestigious nomination.