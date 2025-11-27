Driver arrested for robbing employer in South Delhi; stolen jewellery, watches worth crores recovered

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Burglary Cell of South West District Police has arrested a driver who robbed his employer of jewellery and watches worth crores.

The driver-turned-burglar has been identified as Mahender Dan, aged 30, who is a resident of Village Indokha, Tehsil Makrana, District Nagore in Rajasthan. The arrest led to the recovery of stolen gold and diamond ornaments valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

According to officials, the accused had been working as a trusted personal driver with the family and allegedly used his access to commit the calculated burglary.

On September 28, an FIR (No. 167/25) under Section 306/3(5) BNS was lodged at South Campus Police Station. The complaint was filed by M. Yadav, a resident of Anand Niketan, South Campus, who reported the disappearance of expensive diamond and gold jewellery from her home between August 28 and September 29.

The stolen items included solitaires, designer diamond sets and high-end luxury watches some belonging to rare and exclusive series.

As per the statement issued by South West District Police, the case was transferred on November 21, to the Anti-Burglary Cell for a detailed and aggressive investigation.

A specialised team comprising SI Bachchu Singh, HC Sunil Kumar, HC Kantilal, Ct. Sanwariya, and Ct. Anshu, led by Inspector Ram Kumar (I/C Anti-Burglary Cell, SWD) and supervised by ACP Vijay Pal Tomar, began an extensive probe using manual Intelligence, fingerprint forensics, and technical surveillance.

The crucial breakthrough came when fingerprints recovered from the crime scene matched those of Mahender Dan, the victim’s own driver. Investigators then tracked him to his native village in Rajasthan.

On November 23, after a planned operation executed in Village Indokha, the accused was arrested.

Based on the accused’s disclosure, the police recovered a huge cache of stolen valuables, including a pear-shaped solitaire diamond ring; a 3-carat round solitaire ring; pearl-shaped solitaire earrings; emerald-cut solitaire earrings; designer diamond necklace set with earrings; tennis bracelet with multi-cut diamonds; 3-carat round solitaire diamond earrings; two Hublot luxury watches; 1 Roger Dubuis watch made of gold; Rolex Submariner watch in black, silver, and gold and another Roger Dubuis diamond-studded watch with a dark brown strap.

Additionally, during police custody, two gold biscuits were recovered from his rented accommodation in Bihari Colony, Shahdara, Delhi.

During interrogation, Mahender confessed that he had been working as Yadav’s driver for the past four years. Despite the trust placed in him, he claimed financial distress led him to plan and execute the theft.

Fully aware of the household routine and locker access, Mahender waited for the festive season of Navratri, when the family was away. He discreetly stole the jewellery and travelled to Rajasthan, hiding most of it in his village home while keeping the gold biscuits at his newly-rented house in Shahdara, Delhi.

Shockingly, after committing the crime, he returned to work as if nothing had happened.

Mahender Dan was born and raised in a financially strained family in Makrana, Rajasthan. He studied only up to 8th grade and dropped out due to economic hardship. By the age of 18, he had learned driving and obtained a licence. Hoping for better prospects, he moved to Delhi four years ago and secured employment as a driver—ironically, with the same employer he later robbed.

A case continues to remain registered under FIR No. 167/25 at the South Campus Police Station.

Further investigation is under progress.