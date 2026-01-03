Drugs worth Rs 33.18 crore seized in Mizoram, one arrested

Aizawl: Assam Rifles have highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 33.18 crore by arresting a drug peddler on Friday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles conducted joint operation with Mizoram Police at Kaifang areas of Saitual district in Mizoram on Friday.

During the operation, unusual movement was detected near the suspected location, he said.

A swift and thorough search resulted in recovery of 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore. The seized contraband and a vehicle were handed over to Mizoram Police for detailed investigation and further legal action.

The drug peddler, identified as Hasan Ali, resident of Badarpur district in southern Assam was also apprehended in the operation and he was also handed over to Mizoram police for taking legal action under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called the ‘crazy drug’, are banned in India.

The swift and decisive action by Assam Rifles is a testament to their steadfast commitment and vigilance in curbing drug trafficking activities, an Assam Rifles statement said. It said that this operation reinforces the ongoing collective efforts to protect the youth of Mizoram from harmful effects of narcotics and maintain peace and security in the region.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively. Myanmar’s Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts — Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.