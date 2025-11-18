Dubai’s Inaugural Yuva Olympics 2025: A Landmark Event for the Konkani Community

Dubai, UAE: Konkan Yuva, the youth wing of the Konkani Community of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, achieved a historic milestone by hosting the first-ever Yuva Olympics 2025 on Sunday, November 9, at Springdales School, Al Quoz. The event brought together over 600 athletes from 18 teams, attracting more than 2,500 spectators in a celebration of competition, unity, and cultural pride.

The opening ceremony commenced with a procession led by Mr. Ashwin Pinto, President of Konkan Yuva, accompanied by dignitaries, past presidents, executive members, and the Konkan Thaaram Brass Band. The teams participated in a coordinated march past, followed by a prayer song performed by the Konkan Yuva Choir. The Konkan Yuva Flag was raised by Mr. Ullas Fernandes, the First President of Konkan Yuva, while the Yuva Olympics Flag was hoisted by Chief Guest Mr. Aldrin Lewis, General Manager of Globelink West Star Shipping LLC, and the UAE Flag by Rev. Fr. Jerome Monteiro, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Pernal. Mr. Ashwin Pinto welcomed the attendees, and Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes OFM Cap, Spiritual Director, commended Konkan Yuva for pioneering the athletic meet dedicated to the Konkani community in the UAE.

The Olympic Torch Ceremony honored five young athletes: Keith Nathan Saldanha (roller skating and basketball), Nathan Mark Gomes (badminton), Neville Glen Castelino (athletics), Shanelle Caillope D’Souza (gymnastics and tennis), and Melena Lobo (athletics and swimming). Chief Guest Mr. Aldrin Lewis officially declared the Games open, followed by Mr. Prajwal Lopes, Sports Secretary, administering the Athlete’s Oath. Mr. Sherul Nazareth, General Secretary, delivered the Vote of Thanks. The day featured a range of track and field events, including 1500m, 800m, 400m, 100m, and 200m races, the 4 x 100m relay, long jump, and shot put. The CrossFit obstacle challenge and Tug of War added further variety to the competition. Participants were divided into age categories: 18–28 years, 29–38 years, and 39 years and above.

Dignitaries and sponsors included Mr. Kevin Fernandes and Mrs. Elveera Fernandes of Mika Technical Services LLC; Mr. Dinesh Correa of Falcon Trackers; Mr. James and Mrs. Sobha Mendonca of Middle East Factory LLC and Reliable Industries LLC; Mr. Ronald Martis of Blue Royal Group; Mr. Dainy Dsouza of Konkan Tharan Brass Band; Mr. Ivan Fernandes of KEL; Mr. Manoj Vas and Mrs. Veena Veigas of Resort Supplies General Trading LLC; Mr. Avith Dsouza of GKV Associates; Mr. Dayan Dsouza Mukamar; and Mr. Johnson Rebeiro of Transformation Exhibition and Events Management. Konkan Yuva’s Executive Committee Members present included Denzil Moras, Sherul Nazareth, Bryan Lobo, Sunny Fernandes, Prajwal Lopes, Jovita Rebello, Teena Dsouza, Sushmitha Sequeira, Elvita D’Souza, Viyol Crasto, and Gwynfor Pereira. The ceremonies were hosted by MC Vernon D’Souza and MC Roshan D’Silva, with musical entertainment provided by DJ Norman and DJ Avil.

Twigs Super Strikers were named the Overall Champions, with Team Planet Air as First Runners Up and Team Flyway United as Second Runners Up. Referees for the Track and Field events included Amcil Fernandes, Revathy Leena, Adithya Rao, Neethu Abraham, Vijay Herekar, and Ziyad, while CrossFit challenges were conducted under the guidance of coaches Rahul, Raja, Grizel, and Abin. Mrs. Sobha Mendonca, Managing Director of Middle East Factory LLC, and Mr. Joseph Mathias, Managing Director of Merit Freight Systems LLC and Coordinator of SMMC, were honored for their service to the Konkani community.

Konkan Yuva expressed gratitude to sponsors, donors, and the Dubai Ambulance Corporation Services. The event concluded with DJ performances and Baila dancing. The Yuva Olympics 2025 reaffirmed Konkan Yuva’s dedication to promoting Konkani culture, unity, and youth empowerment, encapsulated in their message: “Together We Play, Together We Rise.”

About Konkan Yuva:

Konkan Yuva is the youth wing of the Konkani Community of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai, focused on preserving and promoting the Konkani language, culture, and values through social and cultural initiatives.