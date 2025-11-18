‘Surajya: Good Governance Wheel of Democracy’ Launched by MLA Umanath Kotian

Mangalore: The new book titled “Surajya: Good Governance Wheel of Democracy,” authored by Reshel Bretny Fernandes, was officially released by Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Umanath Kotian. The book is dedicated to the memory of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and commemorates Good Governance Day.

“Surajya,” which translates to “Good Governance,” explores the principles of effective governance and the vital connection between the government and its citizens. Fernandes, a young author and orator, delves into the various facets of good governance and examines how these elements contribute to a functional and responsive democracy.

Fernandes is a recipient of the Kittur Rani Chennamma Award from the Government of Karnataka, as well as numerous national and international accolades. An alumna of DPS MRPL, Ladyhill Victoria, and Sri Mahaveera College, Moodbidri, she is currently pursuing her LLB at SDM Law College, Moodbidri.

The book launch was attended by former Panchayat member Shri Yogesh Shetty, along with other dignitaries and community members. The event highlighted the importance of good governance in fostering a strong and equitable society. “Surajya” aims to serve as a guide for policymakers, students, and citizens interested in understanding and promoting effective governance practices.