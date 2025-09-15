Dussehra inauguration: Banu Mushtaq facing opposition as she belongs to different religion, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq is facing opposition for the inauguration of the historic Dussehra festival as she belongs to a different religion.

Speaking in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah said: “Tolerance and coexistence must be embraced by everyone. The Constitution clearly calls for equality beyond caste, religion, and class. Vested interests and electoral intolerance must be collectively condemned. Debate is the lifeblood of democracy. Attempts to mislead people must be strongly condemned. To eliminate economic inequality, government guarantee schemes worth Rs 98,950 crore have been provided.”

It can be noted that Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by former BJP MP Pratap Simha seeking stay on the decision of the Congress-led government to inaugurate Dusshera by Banu Mushtaq.

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, asked about the High Court quashing the PIL filed Pratap Simha against the government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq for the grand Dussehra inauguration, said: “Pratap Simha was not given a ticket by his party to contest the Lok Sabha election. So, he is trying to show that he is politically active. I wish him well.”

“Justice has been delivered by the court. We bow to our judicial system. We follow a democratic system. Today, we are celebrating Democracy Day. ‘My Vote, My Right.’ The ballot is more powerful than a bullet. This government has been elected by the people’s majority, and its decision is based on that mandate.

“Our Constitution conveys the message of equality. All religions have the right to exist. We must respect all religions. How can anyone say not to pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari or not to visit Chamundi Hills? We have made a constitutional decision, and leaders like Pratap Simha and other BJP leaders should read the Constitution carefully. Only then will they understand what their rights are. BJP leaders have no respect for the Constitution. It is we who are working to protect the Constitution and all communities,” Shivakumar clarified.

“The judiciary also functions based on the Constitution. We follow the principles of the Constitution. We take oath in the name of the Constitution,” he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday quashed all the three petitions submitted by former BJP MP Pratap Simha and two others seeking a stay on the Congress-led government’s decision to have Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic festival. The matter was heard by the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi. The High Court quashed all the petitions by observing that no rights have been violated.

The counsel for the government, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty has submitted to the court that the petitioners should be imposed fine. However, the court rejected the plea. The Chief Justice observed that Vijaya Dashami festival is celebrated across the country and it signifies the victory of good over evil.

The petition to High Court by Pratap Simha came after the state government extended an invitation with honours to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra, despite opposition. Questioning the government’s decision, Pratap Simha appealed to the court, stating that during the Dussehra inauguration, floral tributes must be offered to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari. He pointed out that the custom involves the recital of Vedas, chanting of mantras, and performance of religious rituals, and alleged that Banu Mushtaq is anti-Hindu.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed that in this country, expressing opinions is not a mistake. The Chief Justice asked the petitioner to specify which fundamental right has been violated. “Even you can express your opinion at an appropriate forum. You need to explain which of the rights enshrined in the Constitution have been violated,” the Chief Justice remarked.