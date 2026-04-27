Dy CM Shivakumar’s talks with high command routine: Karnataka HM

Bengaluru: Regarding the meeting of the ‘DK brothers’ (Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former MP D.K. Suresh) with the party high command in New Delhi, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said such developments are part of politics.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, he remarked that this is what defines politics and such situations are natural.

On his meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said it is also part of political activity.

He added that the state Congress President Shivakumar had gone to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss issues related to the state and matters concerning the Defence sector.

Responding to D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that whatever discussions took place would eventually come out, Parameshwara said it was a political statement and does not require further interpretation. He said they simply held a meeting and returned after having a meal.

On Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi’s remark that the government is facing hurdles from AHINDA communities in fulfilling its promises, Parameshwara said it was Jarkiholi’s personal statement and he has no comments to offer on it.

On the discussion that there is no time-bound deadline for the caste census report, HM Parameshwara said it could be delayed due to various reasons.

He noted that factors such as elections, political developments, and Assembly sessions may influence the timeline, and it may take some more time.

He added that he does not have detailed information on the matter and it would not be appropriate for him to comment further.

On the issue of black marketing of IPL tickets and the filing of an FIR, he said that if an FIR has been registered, the police will take action against those involved.

He stressed that there is no permission for black ticket sales, and if anyone is found selling tickets illegally, action will be taken.

He said the police will verify the allegations. He clarified that ticket sales are conducted online and the government has no direct role in the process, as it has been left to the authorities concerned. The details mentioned in the FIR will be examined.



