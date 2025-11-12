EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anand review progress under New Roadmap 2025 to strengthen bilateral ties

Ontario: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, have held discussions on strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including trade, energy and security.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara.

Welcoming EAM Jaishankar to Niagara for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Anand took to X and posted, “We discussed cooperation on trade, energy, security, and people-to-people ties.”

According to a statement by Canada’s Department of Global Affairs, this marked the third meeting between the two leaders this year — reflecting the growing momentum in the bilateral relationship.

Anand also conveyed her deepest condolences to EAM Jaishankar for those who were killed in the explosion in Delhi on Monday evening and reiterated Canada’s solidarity with the people of India.

“The ministers exchanged views on the ongoing law-enforcement dialogue between Canadian and Indian authorities. They also discussed the progress being made on the Canada-India joint road map, which sets out a plan to enhance cooperation in key areas, including energy, trade and people-to-people ties,” read the statement issued by Canada’s Department of Global Affairs.

“Minister Anand reiterated Canada’s appreciation of India’s participation in G7 discussions this year, recognising that as the world’s fourth largest economy and with a relationship built on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations, India is an important partner for Canada. The two Ministers agreed to remain in touch as the two countries continue to implement the Canada-India road map,” it added.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar also praised the progress made under the New Roadmap 2025, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between India and Canada and expressed hope for rebuilding a stronger partnership.

“Delighted to meet with FM Anita Anand of Canada today. Congratulated her on hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Appreciated the progress in the implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership,” the EAM posted on X on Wednesday.

EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Canada to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Anita Anand.

This visit comes just a month after Anand’s recent visit to India, where the two ministers agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap for bilateral ties.