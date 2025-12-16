EAM Jaishankar co-chairs India-UAE Joint Commission, reviews strategic partnership

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister (EAM )S. Jaishankar co-chaired the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders reviewed all aspects of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, as well as identified key priorities for the future.

Taking to social media platform X, on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar said, “In today’s world, deeper India–UAE cooperation advances shared interests and contributes to regional and global stability.”

During the meeting, the EAM highlighted the significant growth in bilateral trade, investments, fintech and digital connectivity following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). He also underlined the vast potential in connectivity and logistics, both bilaterally and through initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

EAM Jaishankar underscored the expansion of energy collaboration, with a particular focus on civil nuclear cooperation, strengthening educational ties and cultural exchanges, and consolidating defence and security cooperation.

He further emphasised the importance of nurturing cultural linkages and people-to-people exchanges, exploring new frontiers of cooperation in critical minerals, space, and polar research, as well as closer coordination in multilateral fora and trilateral mechanisms.

On Monday, Jaishankar called on the UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance economic and defence cooperation between India and the UAE.

“Honoured to call on Vice President HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the UAE today in Abu Dhabi. Had a productive discussion on deepening economic and defence cooperation,” EAM posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company in the UAE. The discussions focused on the evolving global geo-economic landscape and exploring avenues to deepen India-UAE relations.

Taking to X, EAM wrote, “Pleased to meet HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, MD & Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company. Exchanged views on the global geo-economic situation and the need to further strengthen relations between India and UAE. Also apprised him of emerging opportunities for economic cooperation.”