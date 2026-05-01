EAM Jaishankar highlights PM Modi’s address as key moment at HoM Conference, stresses ‘3Ts’ in diplomacy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address as the standout moment of the 11th Heads of Mission (HoM) Conference, underlining the growing importance of trade, technology and tourism — the “3Ts” — in India’s diplomatic strategy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the conference deliberations also focused on the Neighbourhood First policy, deeper engagement with the Indian diaspora, and the need for resilience and de-risking.

“The Conference benefited from the views of prominent figures from the Government, business and technology worlds. The active exchange of ideas during its various sessions lived up to the theme: ‘Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047’,” he wrote in a post.

PM Modi on Thursday held discussions on foreign policy at the Heads of Missions conference in New Delhi.

The 11th Heads of Missions (HoMs) Conference was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs from April 28 to April 30 at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this year’s HoMs Conference was centred around the theme “Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Heads of Mission on Thursday and provided valuable guidance on promoting India’s national interests abroad, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We had extensive discussions on strengthening India’s global engagement through advancing trade, technology, and strategic partnerships, while deepening the connection with our diaspora,” posted PM Modi on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered the inaugural address on April 29.

He addressed India’s High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Our interaction recognised the significant expansion of India’s engagement with the world in the last decade. In a volatile and turbulent world, Indian diplomacy stands ready to advance national interest and secure national goals,” the Minister posted on X.

Over the course of three days, the Heads of Mission participated in yoga, brainstorming sessions, tabletop exercises, and thematic discussions, covering various geopolitical developments, emerging technologies, 3Ts (Trade, Technology, and Tourism), the Bharat story, and future-ready diplomacy, the Ministry of External Affairs added.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson shared that presentations were made to the Prime Minister on future-ready diplomacy, the promotion of the 3Ts (Trade, Technology, and Tourism), and amplifying the Bharat story.