Early trends in Kerala local body polls throw up mixed picture, BJP gets off to promising start

Thiruvananthapuram: As counting began on Saturday for the Kerala local body elections, early trends pointed to a mixed and still-evolving picture across the state.

The BJP-led NDA appeared to have got off to a promising start, even as the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, on expected lines, maintained a slight overall edge.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front was also seen putting up a better performance than in the 2020 local body polls.

Municipalities are witnessing intense, neck-and-neck contests, underlining the closely fought nature of the elections.

In district panchayats, the UDF can claim some gains, while the CPI (M) appears to be relatively comfortable in gram panchayats.

The Left is also showing an advantage in block panchayats, reinforcing its organisational strength at the intermediate tier.

In several corporation wards too, the CPI (M) seems to be holding an edge.

The results of the district panchayats are widely viewed as the key barometer of political strength in the State.

Except for Kannur, most corporations are currently under Left rule, though early trends suggest that this situation could change as counting progresses.

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP-led NDA has emerged as an early leader, though the contest remains extremely tight and open, with the Left also doing well.

The NDA is also reported to be doing well in Palakkad. In Thrissur, the UDF has taken an early lead, even as the BJP is seen catching up and the Left’s performance remains below expectations.

At the Ernakulam Corporation, the Congress appears to have been hit by the rebel factor, playing spoilsport in what was one of the six corporations the party was hopeful of wresting.

In Kannur Corporation as well, the Congress is pinning hopes on a favourable outcome. These trends are based on figures available as of 9 a.m. Overall, the Left appears to enjoy a relative advantage in terms of the total number of wards, even as the final outcome remains far from clear.