Early trends show BJP leading in MP, Raj; Cong ahead in 2

New Delhi: As the counting for the four states is currently underway, early trends have showed the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Congress was ahead in Telanagana and Chhattisgarh.

According to the Election Commision of India, the trends showed the two major parties neck to neck in Chhattisgarh at 9.49 a.m.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Workers and supporters who have gathered, holding placards and raising slogans, seem to have high expectations from their respective parties.

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

Speaking to IANS on Sunday morning, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: “We are expecting to win in all the four states. And we will definitely form our government in all these four states.”

Congress is seeking second terms in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it has announced several guarantees.

In Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling BJP and the BRS, respective.