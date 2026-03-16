ECI shifts Bengal CS, Dushyant Nariala takes charge

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major administrative reshuffle in West Bengal, appointing senior IAS officer Dushyant Nariala as the new Chief Secretary just a day after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The directive was issued through an official communication dated 15 March.

The Commission, after reviewing the state’s poll preparedness, instructed that Nariala, a 1993‑batch IAS officer, be immediately posted as Chief Secretary.

The order also directed the posting of Sanghamitra Ghosh, a 1997‑batch IAS officer, as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

Both officers have been asked to assume charge without delay, and the state government has been told to submit a compliance report by 3 p.m. on March 16.

The ECI further made it clear that officers who have been moved out of their posts will not be assigned to any election‑related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process.

“Such reshuffles are common during MCC to ensure neutrality and prevent any administrative influence on the election machinery,” the ECI added.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the polling schedule for West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, setting the stage for a politically charged election season across three key states.

With the MCC now in effect, the ECI has tightened oversight on transfers, postings, and administrative decisions to maintain a level playing field.

The appointment of Nariala as Chief Secretary is expected to be significant for the state’s election management, particularly in coordinating with district administrations, security agencies, and central observers.

The Home and Hill Affairs portfolio, now under Ghosh, will also play a crucial role in law‑and‑order arrangements during the polls.

The reshuffle signals the commission’s intent to ensure strict compliance with election norms and reinforce administrative neutrality as West Bengal heads into a high‑stakes electoral contest.