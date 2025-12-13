ECoR deploys solar-powered CCTVs, drones to boost safety of passengers, railway properties

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has extensively deployed solar-powered CCTV cameras and advanced surveillance drones across its jurisdiction, aiming to enhance passenger safety, prevent trespassing, improve monitoring in remote areas, and ensure better protection of railway property and staff.

According to an official statement, to ensure uninterrupted surveillance in areas with limited or no power supply, ECoR has installed solar-based CCTV systems at vulnerable and operationally sensitive locations across all its three divisions.

It further added that 113 solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed at trespass-prone locations and railway yards in the Waltair Division, while the process is underway for the procurement of 115 additional cameras.

Similarly, six solar-based CCTV cameras have been commissioned at key points in the Khurda Division, and the procurement of 1,027 more cameras is in progress.

Meanwhile, 46 solar-based CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic and critical sites under the Sambalpur Division of the ECoR.

“The deployment of these solar-powered CCTV systems is expected to greatly benefit passengers and the public by ensuring enhanced safety in vulnerable areas, preventing crimes, reducing trespassing incidents, and enabling more effective monitoring in remote locations,” ECoR said.

It added that the cameras also support better crowd management during peak times, help in swift response during emergencies, improve post-incident analysis, and enhance security for railway staff.

“This initiative reinforces ECoR’s commitment to providing a safer, more secure, and people-friendly railway environment,” noted ECoR.

In another major initiative, ECoR has also introduced advanced drones for enhanced aerial surveillance.

“Complementing the ground surveillance network, East Coast Railway has further strengthened monitoring capabilities using drones. A total of five surveillance drones are currently operational,” added ECoR.

The Khurda Road and Waltair Divisions operate two drones each, while the Sambalpur Division operates one drone.

“These drones are used for real-time monitoring of long track stretches, inspections in remote areas, oversight of railway yards, crowd management during special events, and various security operations,” informed ECoR.