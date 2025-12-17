ED raids suspected hawala operator’s house in Bengal’s Hooghly

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, was conducting a raid at a house in the Rishra area of West Bengal’s Hooghly district to investigate illegal transactions through the ‘hundi’ system.

The raid was conducted at a house on Lakshmi Pally Third Lane in Rishra, said sources in the central investigation agency, adding that a hawala operator was reportedly residing there.

The ED officials are investigating whether any illegal transactions were involved in his business.

According to ED sources, five ED officials, accompanied by six Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in three vehicles, entered the house. It is learnt that interrogation has been ongoing for a considerable time. It is also learnt that the ED officials are still searching the house and are also questioning the family.

It is understood that the Enforcement Directorate’s raid is in connection with an investigation into allegations of illegal transactions through the hundi system.

It may be noted that hundi trading involves using traditional Indian financial instruments as bills of exchange, promissory notes, or remittance tools, to transfer money or credit, bypassing the banking system, relying on trust networks like hawala and handwritten orders for payment, operating in an informal, parallel economy for trade, loans, and sending funds. There were many allegations that such hundi trading was being linked to illicit activities.

The residents said that the family has lived in the locality for a long time, but has not interacted much with them, and mostly keep to themselves. This has added to the suspicion that the family might be involved in some illegal transactions through the hundi trading system.

“We were surprised to see central force personnel in the area early in the morning. Then we came to know that ED officials are conducting a raid in one of the houses here. The family seldom interacts with locals. Therefore, we do not know much about the family or what business they are involved in,” said a resident while speaking to media persons.