Eid-ul-Adha Celebrated with Grandeur and Emphasis on Harmony Across Udupi District

Udupi: The district of Udupi recently witnessed a fervent and joyous celebration of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Thursday, observed by the Muslim community with immense religious devotion and enthusiasm. The auspicious occasion was marked by widespread prayers, communal gatherings, and messages of peace and social cohesion.

Special Eid prayers were conducted in mosques throughout various taluks, including Udupi city, Kaup, Brahmavar, Kundapur, Byndoor, Hebri, and Karkala. Devotees, adorned in new attire, converged at these sacred sites early in the morning to offer their prayers. In a commendable effort to accommodate all community members, several mosques made separate arrangements for women to participate in the Eid prayers. Following the conclusion of these spiritual observances, congregants exchanged traditional Eid greetings, fostering camaraderie and shared joy.

Prominent religious leaders led the prayers at key locations. At the Udupi Jamia Mosque, Maulana Abdur Rasheed Nadwi presided over the Eid prayers, while Maulana Inayathulla Razvi guided the faithful at the Udupi Anjuman Mosque. The Moolur Juma Masjid, serving as the central mosque for the Udupi District Joint Jamaat, hosted special Eid prayers and a Khutba recitation under the esteemed leadership of Khateeb Hafiz Mohammed Ashraf Sakafi. Notably, Mr. M.A. Gafoor, Chairman of the Coastal Development Board, was among the distinguished attendees, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

In Kundapur, a vibrant Eid procession commenced from the Kundapur Juma Masjid in the morning, culminating in special Eid prayers held at the Kundapur Eidgah grounds. Imam Obaidur Rahman Nadwi of the Hashimi Masjid at Brahmagiri Nairkere led these prayers, delivering a profound message to the assembled faithful.

A central theme reiterated by religious leaders across the district was the paramount importance of fostering peace and communal harmony within society. In their Eid messages, they passionately urged the community to observe the festival peacefully, emphasizing the need to prevent any untoward incidents. Furthermore, the occasion was utilized as a platform to raise awareness among the youth regarding the perils of drug abuse. These leaders implored individuals to live as brothers and sisters, actively contributing to the construction of a peaceful and harmonious societal fabric.

As a proactive measure to ensure the safety and tranquility of the celebrations, comprehensive police security arrangements were meticulously put in place at most mosques throughout the Udupi district, effectively preventing any disruptions.

“Festival Should Symbolise Peace and Harmony”

In a particularly poignant Eid message, Imam Maulana Obaidur Rahman Nadwi of the Hashimi Masjid at Brahmagiri, Udupi, articulated that festivals should inherently symbolize peace and communal harmony. He stressed that Muslims, as an exemplary community, should celebrate these occasions with utmost dignity and responsibility.

Beyond spiritual guidance, Imam Nadwi also addressed crucial social concerns, advising parents to maintain a vigilant watch over their children, particularly concerning reckless driving of two-wheelers and cars without proper helmets or driving licenses. He also cautioned against the dangers of drug consumption, appealing to the community to exercise caution and diligence to avert accidents and ensure well-being.

The sentiments of goodwill were further extended by mosque president Zakriya Assadi and social worker M. Iqbal Manna, who also serves as the mosque secretary. Both conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings to all Muslim brethren, reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared celebration.