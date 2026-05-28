Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangalore, to Host Yogasana Camp

Mangalore: Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangalore, a revered spiritual institution, is pleased to announce it will conduct a comprehensive Yogasana Camp, commencing on June 3rd. The initiative aims to promote holistic well-being and provide an immersive experience in the ancient discipline of yoga.

The camp sessions are meticulously scheduled to accommodate participants’ routines, taking place daily from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. This timing allows individuals to integrate yoga practices into their evening schedules, fostering a routine of mindful living.

Guiding the aspirants through this enriching journey will be the esteemed Yogarathna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady. With his profound knowledge and extensive experience, Sri Delampady will lead participants through various facets of yogic practices. The curriculum is comprehensive, encompassing a wide array of techniques including different Asanas (postures), the revered Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations), Pranayama (breathing exercises), Mudras (symbolic hand gestures), Kriyas (cleansing techniques), and Meditation. This holistic approach ensures participants gain a deep understanding and practical experience of yoga’s multi-dimensional benefits.

In anticipation of the upcoming International Yoga Day, the camp will also feature preliminary yoga practices specifically tailored for this global event. This inclusion underscores the Math’s commitment to promoting yoga on a broader scale and preparing participants to engage meaningfully with International Yoga Day celebrations.

Prospective participants keen to embark on this journey of self-discovery and wellness are kindly requested to register. Early registration is encouraged to secure a place in this highly anticipated camp. For further details regarding the Yogasana Camp, including registration procedures and any additional inquiries, all interested individuals are invited to contact the Ashrama office directly at 2414412. The Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangalore, extends a warm invitation to all to partake in this transformative experience and embrace the profound benefits of yoga.