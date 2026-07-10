Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Found Residing Illegally in Mangaluru; FRRO Initiates Deportation Process

Mangaluru: Acting on credible information about the presence of Bangladeshi nationals at an under-construction building within the jurisdiction of the Surathkal Police Station, Mangaluru City Police conducted a raid on July 9, 2026.

During the inspection, police verified the identity documents of 54 construction workers. Following detailed verification, eight workers were confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered and were residing in India illegally. They have been identified as:

Md Muktar Ali (36), son of Late Lal Mahammad, Uttar Kanapara Char, Ashariadaha, Godagari, Rajshahi Division, Bangladesh.

Md Rakibur Hossen (44), son of Md Motiur Rahman, Matikata, Godagari, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md Ajarul Islam (36), son of Md Akramul Haqui, Matikata, Godagari, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md Zahid Hosen (18), son of Md Nurul Islam, Matikata, Godagari, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md Belal Hossain (36), son of Md Aynal Haqui, Uttar Kanapara Char, Ashariadaha, Godagari, Rajshahi Division, Bangladesh.

Md Hasibul Hasan Shanto (37), son of Md Najimuddin, Pirijpur, Godagari, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md Sameul Hasan (23), son of Md Shahidu Liton Babu, Charamtola, Char Ashariadah, Godagari, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

Md Seibur Rahman, son of Lal Mahaman, Uttar Kanapara, Char Ashariadah, Godagari, Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

According to the police, the eight individuals had allegedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh about three months ago through Murshidabad in West Bengal. They are suspected of having affixed their photographs to colour photocopies of Aadhaar cards bearing addresses in Murshidabad and had reportedly submitted these documents to a contractor before taking up construction work at Mukka about two months ago.

Police clarified that all 54 workers were only subjected to document verification and were not detained. During the verification process, the eight individuals were found to be Bangladeshi nationals after police examined their National Identity Cards, birth certificates, and other supporting documents. The inquiry revealed that they had entered India without valid passports or visas and had crossed the international border illegally in search of employment.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Bengaluru. Acting on the FRRO’s directions, the eight Bangladeshi nationals have been lodged in a detention centre pending further proceedings. After completion of the required verification and legal formalities, they will be deported to Bangladesh in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) followed by the FRRO.

Police said no evidence has been found so far to suggest that the contractor knowingly employed illegal immigrants. However, action can be initiated if it is established that the contractor was aware of their illegal status.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Mangaluru North Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Sreekanth. The team included Surathkal Police Inspector Pramod Kumar, PSI Raghu Nayak, ASI Rajesh Alva, and police personnel Tirupati Allolli, Umesh, Rajendra Prasad, Karthik, Vinod Kumar, Satish Sattigeri, Santosh, and Omprakash Bingi.