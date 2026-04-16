Eight devotees from Karnataka killed in Andhra road accident

Amaravati: At least eight devotees were killed, and 12 others were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a ready-mix lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Thursday.

The accident occurred early morning near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam. The victims, hailing from Chikmagaluru in neighbouring Karnataka, were on their way to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam, for darshan.

The vehicle collided with the heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Police rushed to the spot and launched relief measures.

Five people died on the spot, while three others succumbed at a hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Yemmiganur.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar (60), Deepika Veena (35), Sunil (40), Belli (3), Meenakshi (60), Puttamma (60), Tayamma (60) and Lolakshi.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the death of eight people in the road accident.

He conveyed his profound grief over the loss of eight lives in the collision between two vehicles. He enquired from the officials about the tragedy.

The Chief Minister was informed that the mishap occurred at 3.30 a.m. while a vehicle carrying devotees from Karnataka was on its way to Mantralayam for darshan, and that eight individuals died.

Officials informed him that 10 injured people were currently receiving treatment at the Area Hospital, while those with critical injuries have been shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for advanced medical care.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed deep shock over the horrific road accident.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the Karnataka residents who lost their lives in the accident.

The minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased. He said it was distressing that such an accident occurred while the victims were on their way to a divine pilgrimage.

He instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

The transport minister urged all travellers to strictly adhere to road safety regulations. He advised everyone to take necessary precautions to ensure a safe journey.