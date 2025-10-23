Elderly woman beaten up in Kolkata for protesting against bursting firecrackers

Kolkata: An elderly woman on Thursday lodged a complaint against five men for beating her up after she objected against bursting of firecrackers late at night. The incident took place in Bhawanipur area in south Kolkata in the early hours of Tuesday.

The elderly woman alleged that she had gone to the police on the same day but the officers refused to register a complaint as it happened to be the night of Kali Puja when it is common for people to burst firecrackers.

However, the woman went to the police station again on Thursday accompanied by a lawyer to lodge the complaint. This time, the police have registered an FIR against five persons based on her complaint. However, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

It has been learnt that Anupama Chowdhury, a resident of 4B Asutosh Mukherjee Road, alleged that some youth from the neighbourhood were bursting firecrackers at around 1.30 a.m. on the day of Kali Puja which was beyond the permitted hours for bursting crackers.

The elderly woman alleged that she had gone to protest against the bursting of firecrackers with such loud noise. She alleged that her house had caught a minor fire from the firecrackers. The boys, however, beaten up the woman and her brother for protesting against bursting of firecrackers.

Speaking to a section of media persons, the elderly woman said: “I was sleeping at night. Suddenly, I saw that the house was filled with smoke. I could not breathe. I went downstairs and asked the boys to stop bursting firecrackers. They forcibly grabbed me and beat me up. Locals did not come to my rescue.”

She feels that she may be attacked again. At the same time, she raised allegations of non-cooperation from the police. The police, however, said that an investigation has started into the matter.