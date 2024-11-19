Election of World Konkani Centre Governing Council for 2024-2027

Mangaluru: In a significant development for the Konkani community, Mr. Nandagopal Shenai has been elected as the President of the World Konkani Centre for the term 2024-2027. The governance team will also include Mr. William D’Souza as Vice President, along with esteemed members Sri Kiran Budkule, Sri Ramesh D. Naik Maire, serving as additional Vice Presidents.

Mr. B.R. Bhat will take charge as the Treasurer, while Dr. Kasturi Mohan Pai assumes the role of Secretary, with Narayan Naik as Joint Secretary. The Governing Council will consist of members Sri Kudpi Jagadish Shenai, Sri Gilbert D’Souza, Sri Gokulnath Prabhu, Sri K.B. Kharvi, Sri Melvin Rodrigues, Sri Muraleedhar Prabhu, and Madam Shakuntala R. Kini, along with Madam Vatika Pai. Furthermore, new council members Mr. Shivshankar Naik and Mr. Prashant Shet have been elected.

Mr. P. Dayanand Pai will continue in his role as Chairman during this term.



