Matthew McConaughey celebrates 12th anniversary with wife Camila, shares sweet PDA photo

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated 12 years of marital bliss.

Matthew (54) marked the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post — which Camila later shared on her own Instagram page, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The post featured a photo of the actor kissing his wife on the forehead, wearing a cowboy hat and jean jacket. “Thank you”, he captioned the post, adding the hashtag “#happyanniversary”.

As per ‘People’, Matthew and Camila, a model and entrepreneur, first met in 2006 at a club. The actor had earlier revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

“Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me,” the Oscar winner said at the time, recalling the moment he and Brazilian-born Camila met.

He told ‘People’: “My eyes went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, ‘Who is that?’ I went, ‘What is that?’. ‘This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her’. Which I did.”

The pair welcomed son Levi on July 7, 2008, and daughter Vida on January 3, 2010, before they tied the knot in 2012, in a three-day-long ceremony held at their Austin, Texas, home.