Elephant in ‘queue’ outside Bengal’s Jhargram voting booth causes brief alarm

Kolkata: An elephant was seen in the voting line prior to the commencement of the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, causing alarm among voters on Thursday morning. This unexpected occurrence in Jhargram’s Jitushol led to a brief disturbance at the polling station. Subsequently, officials from the forest department arrived at the scene and managed to restore order.

The first phase of voting is underway in 152 Assembly constituencies of the state. These include four Assembly constituencies of the Jhargram district.

The incident took place at Jitushol Primary School in this district, which was designated as a polling station, and voters were beginning to assemble. Just before the voting, the elephant suddenly appeared in front of the school.

The elephant, known as ‘Ramlal’ to the locals, did not harm anyone. It took a peek at a goods vehicle standing in front of the booth and then moved away on its own.

A big crowd gathered near the polling station to see Ramlal. Soon, the forest workers from the Lodhashuli range reached the spot after receiving information about elephants roaming in front of the polling station. Ramlal was moved to a safe distance, and voting began smoothly at that polling station.

The forest department has also taken up the task of dealing with the elephant menace. A special team of 15 people, including an ‘Airavat’ vehicle, has been formed to control the movement of elephants.

Apart from this, a quick response team consisting of the ‘Elephant Trekkers Team’ and experienced Hula Party members is active all the time to keep an eye on other elephant groups moving across the district.

Polling began for 152 constituencies scattered over 16 districts from 7 a.m. on Thursday in the first phase of the two-phase crucial West Bengal Assembly polls.

The first phase of the Assembly polls is being conducted under unprecedented security cover, with the deployment of 2,407 companies of central forces, including Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and personnel from armed police wings of other states, in addition to personnel from West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

The second phase of polls in West Bengal for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies will be on April 29. ​The results will be declared on May 4.