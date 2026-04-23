Higher early turnout in Kongu belt at near 20 pc; Chennai, southern districts trail in TN polls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded a mixed voter turnout in the early hours of polling on Thursday, with the Kongu region leading the state at close to 20 per cent participation, while Chennai and several southern districts lagged behind.

Within the first two hours of voting, districts in the Kongu belt reported comparatively higher turnout figures. Tiruppur led with 20.38 per cent, followed by Namakkal at 19.83 per cent, Erode at 19.55 per cent, and Salem at 19.46 per cent, indicating a brisk start in western Tamil Nadu.

In contrast, the pace of polling was slower in urban and southern regions. Chennai registered a turnout of 16.51 per cent during the same period. Among southern districts, Thoothukudi recorded 16.63 per cent, Sivaganga 16.18 per cent, and Ramanathapuram the lowest at 15.54 per cent, reflecting a relatively subdued voter response in the initial hours.

Polling is being held across all 234 Assembly constituencies in a single phase, with authorities expecting turnout to pick up as the day progresses.

Several prominent personalities were among the early voters. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin cast his vote at a polling booth set up at SIET College in Alwarpet, part of the Mylapore constituency.

Speaking briefly to reporters, he said, “Tamil Nadu will win”, and urged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process. Members of his family, including Durga Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kirthika Udhayanidhi, and Inbanithi Stalin, also exercised their franchise at the same polling station.

Among film personalities, veteran actor Prabhu Ganesan voted along with his family, while actor Sivakarthikeyan cast his vote with his wife at the Good Shepherd School polling booth in Valasaravakkam, Chennai.

Election officials have attributed the variation in early turnout to factors such as urban voting patterns and morning commute schedules, particularly in metropolitan areas like Chennai.

However, they remain optimistic that overall participation will increase steadily throughout the day.

With over 5.7 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, the election is witnessing a keen contest across regions, and polling trends in the coming hours are expected to play a crucial role in determining the final turnout.