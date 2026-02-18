‘Emergency in Karnataka’: BJP on Cong govt restricting media movement in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Criticising the Congress government in Karnataka for issuing an order restricting the movement of media persons inside the State Legislature complex (Vidhana Soudha), the BJP on Wednesday dubbed the move as imposing emergency in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka stated on Wednesday in Bengaluru, “This is an emergency situation in Karnataka. In an attempt to cover up its failures, blunders and corruption, the Congress-led Karnataka government has once again displayed its anti-democratic and authoritarian attitude by moving to impose restrictions on the media.”

“Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the red Constitution book that your supreme leader Rahul Gandhi carries around and displays everywhere, is there no provision for freedom of the press? Or are you afraid that more irregularities will be exposed, such as the recent case of theft involving lakhs of rupees worth of gold and cash from the office of your close aide and Minister Byrathi Suresh, which was brought to light by the media?” Ashoka chided.

“Vidhana Soudha is not the office of your Congress party. It is the people’s House, a seat of power belonging to seven crore Kannadigas. No one has the authority to restrict media personnel from entering it,” Ashoka charged.

“This unconstitutional order directing that media persons must conduct interviews only at a designated spot inside Vidhana Soudha must be withdrawn immediately. I urge the state government to provide full freedom to the media – the fourth pillar of democracy – to carry out their duties independently,” Ashoka appealed.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the party strongly condemns the Congress government in Karnataka for imposing restrictions on the media inside Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra alleged that people are already calling the Congress government incompetent, and that this latest decision only” reinforces that perception”.

“I do not understand why such decisions are being taken. During the Belagavi session, the government brought in a law related to hate speech. If we observe closely, each decision of this government appears to undermine democracy. This is certainly not right,” he said.

He urged the state government to immediately withdraw the decision. “We cannot accept restrictions being imposed on the media. This is an anti-democratic move,” he reiterated.

Vijayendra further alleged that the government had failed to curb slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. He claimed that even when such slogans were raised inside Vidhana Soudha, the government stated there was no evidence. He criticised the Congress government for allegedly failing to take action against what he termed anti-national elements.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) directed that journalists conduct interviews with legislators and seek their reactions only at a designated location, the portico near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha.

The order also states that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and other dignitaries should not be followed within the premises for comments.

In a letter sent by the DPAR Secretary to the Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, officials were asked to issue necessary instructions to ensure compliance by all media persons.

The government has defended the move as necessary for safety and security.