Empathy, Social Responsibility, and Ethical Leadership Essential for Sustainable Development – Shri Amithabh Kant

Mangaluru: Shri Amithabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, emphasized the importance of empathy, social responsibility, and ethical leadership in his convocation address during the 14th Convocation Ceremony of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) at Yendurance Zone, Deralakatte-Mangalore.

In his speech, Kant urged the graduating class to actively engage with their communities and embody lifelong learning while harnessing their innovative spirit in the face of technological advancements. He articulated a vision for India’s economic future, highlighting the goal of achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and asserting the vital role of youth in driving innovation and resilience. “Your journey begins today, rooted in the connections you forge and the values you carry forward,” he remarked, encouraging graduates to embrace change and create a positive impact on society.

Shri Kant was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his significant contributions to public service. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 2,632 candidates across various disciplines, with 10 gold medals conferred upon top-performing undergraduates.

Chancellor Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presided over the event, with Vice Chancellor Dr. M. Vijayakumar providing a welcome address and Registrar Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji K. S. presenting the annual report.

The event featured other distinguished members of the University’s Board of Management and faculty, with Dr. B.T. Nandish, Controller of Examinations, administering the graduate oath. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and was elegantly compered by Dr. Mallika Shetty and Dr. Rochelle Tellis.



