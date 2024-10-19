ED Raids Will Ensure Truth is Un-earthed” Finally – Captain Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: ED Raids are a step in the right direction for the #ScamSarkara to be brought to books. Any agency under the state government would end up being a puppet in their hands and we have all known how they have dodged all attempts to be answerable to the people of Karnataka.

The Congress has not had any shame in spinning tales and taking citizens for a ride- first denying that any sites were given, then the CM’s wife suddenly returning all sites. But tales can’t bury the truth.

Congress will always call probes and investigations politically motivated because that’s their modus operandi. They keep using all state machinery against their political opponents and often innocent karyakartas of ours. But we don’t need to, for truth seeks no ulterior motive. Truth stands the test of time, and the ED investigation will surely reveal all the lies that the Congress has fooled the people of Karnataka with time and again.

If he dares say he has not erred, why does he not step down and face the questions that all of Karnataka is asking? What is stopping Siddaramaiah from coming out clean? If he doesn’t fear being exposed, why doesn’t he resign and prove himself right and clean?

Siddaramaiah has proved that INC is an “Incompetent Notorious Corrupt” party and that “Parivarvaad” is in its genes.

5000 crore is not a small amount – given that they have emptied the state coffers with their unscientific freebies, if recovered this can be a huge relief to the state.

Our party state president Shri BY Vijayendra led Mysore Chalo rally was the beginning of this mass movement to stop this scam Sarkara from continuing to loot Karnataka and we won’t stop until the culprits are brought to book.