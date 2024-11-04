Empowering Women through Government Initiatives: Kusuma’s Story

Udupi: In a heartening development, Kusuma Madivalthi, a woman laborer from Haveri, has successfully utilized funds from the Gruhalakshmi scheme to purchase a cupboard for her home. This achievement showcases the positive impact of government initiatives aimed at empowering women and enhancing their financial independence.

Launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Congress government as part of the five guarantee programs, the Gruhalakshmi scheme has been instrumental in supporting women like Kusuma. By providing financial assistance, the scheme enables women to improve their quality of life and achieve financial stability.

Kusuma, who works as housekeeping staff at the Swagat Hotel in Parkala, diligently saved ₹2000 each month from the Gruhalakshmi scheme. Her journey towards financial stability began when she sought assistance to correct errors on her ration card with the help of Ganesh Raj Saralebettu, a local social worker. Once her card was rectified, she applied for the Gruhalakshmi scheme and became a beneficiary.

With the funds received, Kusuma not only purchased a new cupboard but also deposited the remaining four installments into a bank account, demonstrating her commitment to saving and financial planning.

Expressing her gratitude, Kusuma remarked, “The Gruhalakshmi scheme has been a blessing for poor laborers like us. With this money, I can finally buy essential items for my home that I had been planning to purchase for a long time.” Her words resonate with the transformative potential of the scheme.

The Gruhalakshmi scheme continues to play a pivotal role in supporting women like Kusuma, enabling them to achieve financial independence and make significant improvements in their households.