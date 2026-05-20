Energy Minister K. J. George Addresses Drainage Issues and Sports Infrastructure Development in Sarvagnanagar

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K. J. George has taken a firm stance on addressing infrastructural challenges within his Sarvagnanagar constituency, specifically focusing on drainage concerns in Banaswadi and the development of inclusive sports infrastructure. The Minister’s actions follow an inspection of ongoing developmental works and reflect a commitment to improved coordination and responsiveness from government officials.

During a visit to the Banaswadi Railway Station area, Minister George strongly urged Railway Department officials from the Banaswadi Division to collaborate effectively with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) to expedite crucial drainage works. The Minister’s intervention came after local GBA officials reported a lack of cooperation from railway authorities, which was impeding progress on essential projects.

Witnessing the situation firsthand during his inspection of the K-RIDE project near the railway station, Minister George expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “You officials receive salaries wherever you are posted. Work with humanity and respond to people’s concerns. Coordinate and work together with GBA officials.”

He further emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna would soon visit the Sarvagnanagar constituency. “Our officials will brief him about the issue. Senior railway authorities must come, respond, and resolve the problem. We are dedicated to safeguarding the livelihood and dignity of our citizens. This is our motto and our unwavering commitment,” he declared.

Beyond addressing immediate infrastructural concerns, Minister George also presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for new sports and cultural facilities. These include the construction of an auditorium in Banaswadi dedicated to sports and cultural activities, as well as the development of comprehensive sports infrastructure surrounding Kacharakanahalli Lake. This initiative signals a significant investment in the well-being and recreational opportunities for Sarvagnanagar residents.

In addition to these key projects, Minister George inspected the ongoing white-topping roadworks on Hennur 80 Feet Road, instructing officials to accelerate construction. He also reviewed stormwater drain works in Nagawara Nanda Gokula Layout, Jai Bharat Nagar, and Maruthi Sevanagar, demonstrating a holistic approach to improving infrastructure across the constituency.

The Minister’s activities extended beyond project inspections. He visited the residence of the late K.B. Mohan, a respected Congress leader and former Corporator of Maruthi Sevanagar Ward, to offer his condolences to the family following his recent passing. Minister George paid tribute to K.B. Mohan’s dedicated public service and commitment to Congress values.

The constituency visit included several key figures, such as Congress block presidents from Hennur, Banaswadi, HBR, Maruthi Sevanagar, and K.G. Halli – H.A. Pulikeshi, Syed Kaleem, Raghudevaraj, and Sumithra Muniraju. Ministerial Special Officer Suresh, Personal Secretary Satish Kumar, Mohan Menon, and officials from GBA, BWSSB, and BESCOM were also present, highlighting the collaborative effort to address Sarvagnanagar’s needs.



