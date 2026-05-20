Friend Arrested in Attempted Murder and Robbery of Young Woman in Manipal

Udupi: Police have successfully apprehended a suspect in connection with the attempted murder and robbery of a young woman in Manipal. The victim’s friend, who resided in an adjacent room, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The accused has been identified as Sushma Annappa Nayak, 31, a resident of Kheni Bavikeri village in Ankola taluk. The victim, Yogita, 23, also from Ankola, was staying in a rented house near Shantinagar, Manipal, along with two other friends. On the night of May 12th, Yogita’s roommates were away on a night shift. Upon their return on the morning of May 13th, they discovered Yogita severely injured.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Manipal Police Station, reporting that unidentified individuals had assaulted Yogita, striking her head with a cement stone and stealing her gold chain.

In response, a dedicated special investigation team was assembled under the leadership of Manipal Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad. The team meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity and conducted thorough interrogations of potential suspects. Suspicion eventually fell upon Sushma, who resided in the room adjacent to Yogita’s. Following intense questioning, Sushma reportedly confessed to the crime.

Motive: Financial Desperation

The investigation revealed that Sushma was facing significant financial hardship and was under considerable pressure from her family for monetary support. Her earnings were reportedly insufficient to cover her own expenses, and she had been unable to send money home for the past three years. Her family had allegedly been urging her to relinquish her employment and return to her hometown.

Driven by financial desperation, Sushma allegedly devised a plan to steal Yogita’s gold chain and earrings. On the night of May 12th, at approximately 9:30 p.m., she slept in Yogita’s room.

According to police reports, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on May 13th, while Yogita was asleep, Sushma allegedly attacked her on the head with a pre-positioned concrete hollow block stone. She then purportedly stole Yogita’s gold chain and earrings before quietly returning to her own room in an attempt to avoid detection.

Deceptive Actions Following the Assault

Following the assault, Yogita’s roommates, Megha Gowda, Gagana, and Nagaratna, returned from their night shift and discovered Yogita’s injuries, raising an alarm. Police investigation revealed that Sushma emerged from her room at this time and even assisted in transporting Yogita to Manipal Hospital.

Sushma was arrested on May 13th, and the stolen gold chain and earrings were recovered from her possession.

The investigation team comprised Manipal Police Sub-Inspectors Thimmesh B.N. and Shambhulingayya, along with station staff ASI Vivek, Chetan, Ajmal, Raviraj, Manjunath, Udupi Town Police personnel Jeevan, Prasanna, Mallayya, Hemanth, and crime scene officers Rakshan Kamath and Rashmi. Officials from the Social Welfare Department, Suchitra and Vinayak Balagadde, also provided assistance in the investigation.