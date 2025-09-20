Energy Minister K.J. George Champions Skill Development and Infrastructure Improvement in Sarvagnanagar

Bengaluru: Energy Minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA K.J. George underscored his commitment to empowering women and youth through skill development initiatives and enhancing infrastructure within his constituency. His address followed a certificate distribution ceremony held today at the Kelachandra Foundation’s Skill Centre in Kadugondanahalli.

The Kelachandra Foundation, under the stewardship of Minister George, who also serves as its President, has been operating the skill training center in Sarvagnanagar since 2019. The initiative aims to foster self-reliance among residents, particularly women and young individuals, by equipping them with marketable skills.

During the certificate distribution, Minister George articulated his vision for the constituency, stating, “Skill training is being provided through the Foundation, with current programs offering 3- and 6-month courses in computer learning, tailoring, embroidery, and handicraft making. Graduates of these programs are now well-positioned to pursue self-employment opportunities.”

He further emphasized his hands-on approach to development, contrasting it with mere rhetoric. “I am not a representative who just makes speeches about development,” he asserted. “I work and stay close to the people. Alongside providing basic infrastructure in the constituency, I have given importance to education, employment-oriented skill training, and healthcare.” Highlighting the success of the Foundation’s initiatives, he added, “Our Foundation first started a skill training centre in Kadugondanahalli. Now, another centre is functioning in the Lingarajapuram ward. The K.G. Halli Skill Centre has become a model centre. It is a matter of pride that more than 2,000 women have completed training here. The credit for this goes to Suja George.”

Minister George also announced the forthcoming inauguration of a new hospital in HBR Layout, further demonstrating his commitment to improving healthcare access. He noted the significant impact of the existing dialysis center in the constituency, where over 37,000 individuals have received treatment. Additionally, he highlighted the provision of free medication for diabetes and other health concerns, reflecting a focus on preventative care and public health.

Dr. B.S. Triveni, Director of the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre, lauded the transformation of the K.G. Halli centre from an Integrated Medical Centre into a robust skill development hub. She noted the success of the computer training program, with numerous trainees securing employment in private companies.

The event was attended by Kelachandra Foundation Vice-President Suja George, Kadugondanahalli ward leaders, and other local representatives.

Minister Issues Directive for Road Improvements

In a separate development, Minister George addressed public grievances regarding road conditions in Sarvagnanagar. Following a review of the road survey report and discussions with constituency leaders and officials at his Banaswadi office, he issued a firm directive: “Fill potholes scientifically and ensure smooth traffic flow. Don’t give excuses; move forward with road development.” He informed officials of his intention to personally inspect the roads in the coming days to ensure compliance.

Inauguration of Arabian Palace Hotel

Furthering economic development within the constituency, Minister George inaugurated the newly established Arabian Palace Mandi Restaurant on CMR Road, Kalyan Nagar, extending his best wishes to the hotel owners for their venture.