K’taka caste census: Union Minister Kumaraswamy says if Vokkaliga community is meted out with injustice, Oppn will hold protest

Bengaluru: Union Ministers and prominent leaders from all political parties belonging to the Vokkaliga community, on Saturday, attended the “Vokkaliga Community Awareness Meeting” organised by community seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

The meeting was convened regarding the socio-economic and academic survey, popularly known as the caste census, commencing from September 22 in Karnataka.

The leaders warned that if injustice is done to the Vokkaliga community, they would be forced to take to the streets and launch a protest.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, BJP leaders Araga Jnanendra and C.T. Ravi, and other prominent leaders of the Vokkaliga community were present at the meeting.

The meeting has assumed significance as the Vokkaliga community is considered the second largest in Karnataka after the Lingayats.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress-led government has done everything possible to escalate tensions in the state. If the caste census report goes against the interests of our community and injustice is meted out, the fight will be taken to the streets under the leadership of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.”

He also added, “The Karnataka government, without any forethought, is conducting the caste survey for the third time. First, there was the Kantharaju Commission, then the Jayaprakash Hegde Commission submitted a report, and now the Madusoodhan Naik-led Commission is conducting the caste census. If one looks at the application of mind in this process, it is disappointing.”

“The Karnataka government wants the caste census to be completed across the entire state in just 15 days. Out of those, nine are Navratri festival days. It remains to be seen how they will manage to prepare and submit a report in the remaining six days,” Union Minister Kumaraswamy remarked.

“It appears they are ready to submit a replica of the Kantharaju Commission report from 10 years ago. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that no directions can be given to the Backward Classes Commission as it is a statutory body. This shows the prevailing situation,” he said.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy added that the meeting, held under the leadership of Nirmalanandanatha Swami, was to discuss measures to be taken if injustice is done to the Vokkaliga community.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that postponement of the caste survey is not possible, while one of his Cabinet Ministers has said that people can have good expectations from the current caste survey. Does that mean they admit the Kantharaju Commission’s report was flawed?” he asked.

When asked about the inclusion of the Vokkaliga-Christian subcaste under the Christian religion category in the caste survey format, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, “They have done everything possible to create unrest in the society. In the final leg of the caste survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to ignite fire. No precautions have been taken and no respect has been shown to communities while preparing for the caste census. He will face the consequences for this in the future,” Union Minister Kumaraswamy warned.