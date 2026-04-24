Energy Minister K.J. George Inaugurates Dr. Rajkumar Park, Emphasizes Quality in Development Projects

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at enhancing community spaces and infrastructure, Energy Minister K.J. George inaugurated the Natasaarvabhowma Dr. Rajkumar Park in Kammanahalli today. The Minister also dedicated a newly constructed open-air theatre within the park to the public, marking a significant addition to the recreational facilities available to residents.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister George stated, “In our constituency, a park has been developed in the name of Dr. Rajkumar and is being maintained well. The newly built open-air theatre will serve as a platform for various community programs. Other parks in the constituency will also be renovated and beautified further.”

Following the inauguration, the Minister conducted a thorough inspection of the park, assessing its cleanliness and the amenities provided for visitors. Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity, he distributed wheelchairs to persons with disabilities and sports equipment to local athletes.

The Minister’s itinerary also included a visit to the Hennur Biodiversity Park, where he reviewed the progress of ongoing sustainable development initiatives. He directed the Range Forest Officer and the Assistant Conservator of Forests to prioritize the implementation of drip irrigation systems to bolster the park’s green cover. Furthermore, he suggested the installation of a prominent name board for the park being developed in honor of the distinguished leader B. Basavalingappa.

Beyond park development, Minister George officiated groundbreaking ceremonies for a series of infrastructure projects encompassing road works, street lighting, drainage improvements, and drinking water provisions. These projects span multiple wards within the Sarvagnanagar constituency, including Kammanahalli, HBR Layout, Pillanna Garden in Kadugondanahalli, Vinobha Nagar, Umad Nagar in Nagawara, Rashad Nagar, Veerannapalya in Hennur, and Basappa Layout.

During interactions with local leaders and contractors, Minister George underscored the critical importance of high-quality execution and the timely completion of all ongoing development projects. He issued stringent directives to ensure adherence to these standards.

Addressing concerns raised by residents regarding drinking water availability, the Minister provided detailed explanations of current and planned projects designed to alleviate water scarcity. He assured residents that areas experiencing shortages would be provided with water tankers as an interim measure.

The inauguration and related events were attended by key local figures, including Hennur Block Congress President H.A. Pulakeshi, Mohan Menon, Chaluvegowda, Kalyan Nagar Ward President Premavathi, Babu, K.G. Halli Block Congress President Sumithra Muniraju, HBR Ward leaders Syed Kaleem and Akram, as well as officials representing BESCOM, GBA, and the Forest Department. The Minister’s visit signifies a continued focus on enhancing infrastructure and public spaces within the Sarvagnanagar constituency.