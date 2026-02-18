Energy Minister KJ George distributes Rs 1 crore compensation each for 3 families of BESCOM staff killed in accidents

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K. J. George distributed compensation cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of three BESCOM employees who lost their lives while on duty.

The Minister met the bereaved families at the BESCOM corporate office today and handed over the cheques as compensation.

The compensation was received by V. Keerthana, wife of Uday Kumar, Assistant Powerman from the Gauribidanur subdivision who died due to electrocution; Dakshayini, wife of B. V. Manjappa, Powerman from the Gudibande subdivision who died in a road accident; and Muniratnamma, wife of Amarnath, Powerman from the Chintamani subdivision who also died in a road accident.

“Our department gives the highest priority to the safety of staff, especially linemen. Necessary personal protective equipment is provided to them. However, in the event of unforeseen incidents resulting in death, we extend a helping hand to the families of the deceased employees. These cheques have been handed over under the insurance benefits of the Super Salary Account of Union Bank of India,” the Energy Minister said.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta, Managing Director of KPTCL Ram Prasad Manohar, BESCOM Managing Director Dr. N. Shivashankara IAS and senior officials were present.