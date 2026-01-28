Engineering student shot dead while resisting robbery bid in Bihar’s Chhapra

Patna: An engineering student was gunned down after being attacked by unidentified robbers in Bihar’s Chhapra city on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near Kachari Railway Station in Chhapra city, the district headquarters of Saran.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Shakti Nagar locality under the Nagar police station area.

According to family members, Vikas Tiwari is an engineering student studying in Patna and was returning home on Tuesday evening after getting down at Kachari railway station.

While on his way home, criminals allegedly attempted to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.

When he resisted the robbery attempt, the attackers shot him at close range, leaving him severely injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the incident and helped transport the injured student to Sadar Hospital. He succumbed during the treatment.

The incident created panic and anger in the area, with locals expressing concern over rising criminal activities.

Upon receiving information, a team from Nagar Police Station reached the hospital and initiated an investigation.

Police officials said that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify and trace the attackers.

The district police have recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem.

An FIR of murder has been registered under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita in Nagar police station in Chhapra.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members are inconsolable and have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against them.

Police authorities stated that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated and assured that the matter will be resolved soon.

In another incident, a sensational murder took place during a panchayat meeting in Purnea district of Bihar on Tuesday morning.

A young businessman was shot dead in a park near Basant Vihar in the Maranga police station area at around 9 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Suraj Bihari, a resident of Gulabbagh, who owned several warehouses there.

It is reported that Suraj Bihari was shot three times, with the bullets hitting him directly in the chest.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it to GMCH for post-mortem examination.