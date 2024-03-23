‘Ensure Union Minister Joshi’s victory to make Narendra Modi PM again’, Bommai tells BJP workers



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday urged the people to ensure the victory of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from the state’s Dharwad constituency to make sure Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to office for the third term.

“The election battle has started, and the aim is to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again. To achieve this, people must ensure the victory of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi,” the BJP leader said while addressing the party workers in Hubbali.

Addressing the party workers, he said they are on the battlefield, and they must see only the target, and not who is on left or right.

“I have also said several times why I am contesting…. Narendra Modi must become the Prime Minister. Pralhad Joshi has worked efficiently as a Union Minister,” he said.