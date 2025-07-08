ENT PG Clinics 2025: State-Wide CME Programme Empowers Postgraduates, Enriches Communities

Mangalore: On July 3rd and 4th, 2025, the Department of ENT, Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), hosted a dynamic two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme titled “ENT PG Clinics 2025”—a state-wide academic initiative designed to empower postgraduate students in Otorhinolaryngology as they prepare for their university examinations. Held on the serene and academically vibrant campus of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), the programme was a rich blend of clinical excellence, mentorship, and collaborative learning.



The event was spearheaded by a dedicated organizing team comprising Dr. Vinay V Rao (Organizing Chairman and Professor & Head, ENT), Dr. Savita Lasrado (Organizing Secretary), Dr. Deekshith Shetty, and Dr. Sana (Joint Organizing Secretaries), whose meticulous planning ensured the smooth execution of the programme.

The inauguration ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the dispelling of ignorance and the illumination of knowledge. Present on the dais were Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI; Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator, FMMC; Dr. Antony Sylvan, Dean, FMMC, alongside other dignitaries. In his address, Fr. Faustine expressed his joy at hosting the CME for the second consecutive year and extended his best wishes to the attending postgraduates, encouraging them to pursue excellence with humility and purpose.

Dr. Vinay Rao, in his welcome address, emphasized the importance of clinical precision and continual learning in ENT practice. Dr. Savita Lasrado delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the unwavering support of the FMCI management and the academic community. Dr. Sana, Senior Resident in the department, gracefully conducted the inaugural session.

The programme featured an impressive lineup of guest faculty, including:

Dr. Sreenivas V, Professor and HOD, ENT, St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Dr. Raveendra P Gadag, Professor, ENT, KIMS, Hubli

Dr. Rajneesh K, Professor, ENT, Navodaya Medical College, Raichur

These experts shared invaluable insights through lectures and hands-on evaluations.

A Rich Clinical Experience

Day One was devoted to comprehensive discussions and case presentations in Otology, Rhinology, Laryngology, and Head & Neck surgery, with postgraduates from across Karnataka presenting real-world cases. The sessions were interactive, with the esteemed faculty assessing and mentoring the students with clinical pearls and exam-oriented strategies.

Day Two witnessed a robust panel discussion on clinical examination expectations, an open Q&A session, and guidance on the evolving OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) pattern by Dr. Shailaja, Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, FMMC. The highlight was the hands-on OSCE session, where fifteen meticulously curated stations simulated various ENT clinical scenarios, offering students practical exposure and a taste of real-time assessments.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of faculty, distribution of participation certificates, refreshments, and collection of feedback, which was overwhelmingly positive.

Beyond the Classrooms: The Vibrant Workings of the ENT Department

The Department of ENT at Father Muller Medical College is not only known for its academic rigor but also for its unwavering commitment to patient care and community outreach. The department boasts a busy OPD, catering to hundreds of patients each day with a wide spectrum of ENT concerns, from routine ailments to complex head and neck pathologies.

Additionally, the department plays a pivotal role in community health, conducting regular ENT screening camps in rural and underserved areas throughout Karnataka. These camps provide essential services such as hearing assessments, ear cleaning, nasal and throat examinations, minor procedures, and referrals for surgical interventions. Through these initiatives, the department exemplifies the institution’s motto of “Heal and Comfort”, taking healthcare to the doorsteps of the needy.

With a dynamic teaching faculty, a patient-centric approach, and strong community engagement, the Department of ENT continues to set benchmarks in clinical education, research, and public health.

As the curtains fall on another successful CME, ENT PG Clinics 2025 stands as a testimony to Father Muller’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, clinical training, and compassionate service.



