‘Victory for student movement’: Karnataka Cong chief Hariprasad on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MLC B.K. Hariprasad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, claiming that the development was a victory for the student movement against alleged irregularities in the education sector.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru, Hariprasad said that Pradhan’s resignation letter, in which he reportedly highlighted his achievements, had become a subject of ridicule.

Drawing comparisons with former Education Ministers, Hariprasad said leaders such as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s educational institutions.

“Abul Kalam Azad served as Education Minister for nine years and contributed significantly to institutions such as Visva-Bharati, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University. It is unfortunate that people like Dharmendra Pradhan have occupied the post today,” he added.

Hariprasad alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had failed to accord priority to education despite repeated promises of reform.

He credited successive governments since Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure for laying a strong foundation for the country’s education system, pointing to the rise in literacy rates from 11 per cent at Independence to more than 76 per cent.

“The establishment of institutions such as the IITs, IIMs and AIIMS helped shape India’s future. Earlier Education Ministers, including V.K.R.V. Rao, S.R. Bommai and Arjun Singh, were known for their scholarship and commitment to education,” he said.

He also alleged that the education sector had not witnessed allegations of corruption on the scale being seen now and claimed that the reputation and standards of universities had declined under the current dispensation.

Calling Pradhan’s resignation “not a major issue in itself”, Hariprasad said it was the culmination of sustained protests by students across the country over alleged examination malpractices and paper leaks.

“Students have demonstrated the power of collective action. This is a victory for the student movement, not for any political party,” he added.

Hariprasad alleged that examination papers had been leaked on 152 occasions and claimed that students protesting against such irregularities had faced police action, including baton charges and criminal cases.

He demanded compensation for the families of 22 students who allegedly died by suicide, withdrawal of FIRs filed against student protesters, and revocation of additional powers granted to the Delhi Police under the National Security Act (NSA).

“Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation alone is not enough. The demands raised by Rahul Gandhi and various student organisations must also be fulfilled,” he said, adding that the Congress would continue its agitation until then.

During the interaction with reporters, Hariprasad dismissed allegations that more than 400 people with criminal backgrounds had infiltrated the protests, alleging instead that attempts had been made to derail an otherwise peaceful movement.

He also criticised the prolonged incarceration of activist Umar Khalid, questioning why charges had not been conclusively established despite his years in custody.

Responding to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent advice to youth to use social media reels to communicate, Hariprasad took a swipe at the Prime Minister, describing him as a “master of political messaging” and accusing him of relying on scripted public appearances.