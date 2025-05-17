Entry to St. Mary’s Island Restricted for Four Months Due to Monsoon Season

Udupi: In accordance with established seasonal safety protocols, the Udupi district administration has announced a temporary restriction on entry to St. Mary’s Island, effective immediately. The ban, implemented annually from May 15th to September 15th, is a precautionary measure taken in response to the increased roughness of the sea and the associated dangers posed by the monsoon season.

The restriction extends to all tourist boat services and water sports activities, which are prohibited under harbor craft regulations from May 16th for a period of four months. The heightened sea conditions during this period significantly increase the risk of accidents and pose a considerable threat to the safety of both tourists and operators.

Authorities are advising tourists to exercise extreme caution when visiting beaches in the region, emphasizing the importance of observing adverse weather conditions. While swimming is permitted until June 1st, visitors are strongly urged to prioritize their safety and adhere to all posted warnings.

Furthermore, barricades will be strategically placed along the entire beach to prevent unauthorized access to the water and to minimize the risk of accidental entry. The district administration is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors and urges full cooperation with these measures.

The restriction on entry to St. Mary’s Island will be lifted on September 15th, pending a review of sea conditions and safety assessments.