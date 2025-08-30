Eric Ozario (18.05.1949 – 29.08.2025)

Mangaluru: Eric Ozario, a towering figure in the Konknni cultural landscape, passed away today at the age of 76. His death marks the end of an era for the Konknni community, leaving behind a void that will be difficult to fill. Ozario, born on May 18, 1949, leaves behind a legacy of tireless dedication and unparalleled contributions to the preservation, promotion, and evolution of the Konknni language, art, and culture.

Described by many as the single most influential individual in Konknni history, Eric Ozario was a multifaceted personality whose impact spanned numerous domains. He began his journey as a singer, quickly establishing himself as a powerful voice within the community. His talents extended far beyond singing, however, as he excelled as a music composer and director, achieving remarkable success despite lacking formal training.

Ozario’s contributions were not limited to the realm of performing arts. He was a dedicated teacher, a gifted lyricist, and a creative innovator who constantly sought new ways to engage and inspire the Konknni community. He was also a highly effective organizer and event manager, capable of bringing people together to celebrate and promote their shared heritage.

Beyond his artistic and organizational endeavors, Eric Ozario was a passionate advocate for social justice, serving as a voice for the marginalized and disenfranchised. He was a trainer, a leader, a prophet, an activist, and a grassroots thinker who consistently championed the cause of the voiceless. His philosophical approach, rooted in practical experience, resonated deeply with the community he served.

Perhaps his most enduring legacy is the establishment of Mandd Sobhann and the creation of Kalaangann, cultural institutions that have become synonymous with the Konknni renaissance. Through these organizations, Ozario tirelessly promoted music, dance, theatre, films, Konknni traditions, culture, folklore, folk music, brass bands, research, and the integration of Konknni language learning into schools and other educational settings. He traveled extensively, both within India and abroad, seeking to unite Konknni speakers and foster a sense of shared identity.

Royston Fernandes, in his biography of Ozario, aptly described him as “The Indefatigable Crusader,” highlighting his unwavering commitment to the Konknni cause. Ozario’s vision for Konknni extended far beyond the present, encompassing ambitious dreams for the future of the language and its people. While some of these dreams were realized, others remain as aspirations for future generations to pursue.

Ozario transcended the limitations of region, religion, caste, gender, language, and script, embracing the principle of “Unity in Diversity.” He rejected notions of difficulty and impossibility, approaching every challenge with a positive mindset and unwavering determination. He remained restless until his goals were achieved, leaving an indelible mark on the Konknni community.

As Fr. Pratapananda Naik, SJ, who shared a close association with Ozario since 1987, eloquently stated, Eric Ozario’s life is “a never-ending story, history and mystery.” His impact will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of his admirers, friends, and even his detractors, solidifying his place in history as a dedicated soldier of Konknni.

Eric Ozario will be remembered as a fearless warrior, a “Black Cat” commando who faced every situation with courage and conviction, including his own mortality. He conquered death by living and working until the very end, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication and unparalleled contributions to the Konknni community. He was, in the words of many, a great soul and a precious gem, whose like is rarely seen on this planet.

Pratapananda Naik, sj

29th August 2025